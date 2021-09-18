Our Eagles vs. 49ers predictions for Week 2

Reuben Frank (1-0) It’s hard to imagine the Eagles playing that well again against a 49ers team that has more weapons than the Falcons, is much tougher defensively, is better coached and has two dangerous quarterbacks. The challenge will be much greater in Week 2. But you know what? There was so much to like about the way the Eagles played I’m not picking against them. We’ll learn a lot more about where the Eagles are this Sunday than last Sunday. But the game’s at the Linc, the Eagles are healthy, they’re a pretty confident bunch right now and I think they’ll find a way to get to 2-0.