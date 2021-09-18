CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Our Eagles vs. 49ers predictions for Week 2

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuben Frank (1-0) It’s hard to imagine the Eagles playing that well again against a 49ers team that has more weapons than the Falcons, is much tougher defensively, is better coached and has two dangerous quarterbacks. The challenge will be much greater in Week 2. But you know what? There was so much to like about the way the Eagles played I’m not picking against them. We’ll learn a lot more about where the Eagles are this Sunday than last Sunday. But the game’s at the Linc, the Eagles are healthy, they’re a pretty confident bunch right now and I think they’ll find a way to get to 2-0.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 7

Related
NFL

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Eagles beat 49ers to start 2-0; Derrick Henry runs over Seahawks

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Nate Burleson: The Eagles were one of the more pleasant surprises in Week 1, beating the Falcons, 32-6, and now they have a chance to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Thanks to a jaw-dropping, five-touchdown effort (three passing, two rushing) from Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles get the job done vs. a respected 49ers team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Didinger
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Devonta Smith
USA Today

Eagles vs. 49ers Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Eagles are set to return to Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener of the 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers, who were also victorious in Week 1 with a win over the Detroit Lions. This is a revenge game for San Francisco, which suffered a 25-20 home...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. 49ers fourth quarter score updates

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2021 Week 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Eagles 33#The Atlanta Falcons#The Nfc East#Eagles 24#De Nick Bosa#De Dee Ford#Pro Bowler Fred Warner#Ir#Nfc
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Looking Ahead: Can Eagles Keep Rolling In Home Opener vs 49ers? Preview and Prediction

The Eagles season really could not have gotten off to a much better start. Of course, they just boat raced the Falcons on the road in a game that I admittedly thought they may struggle in, and there are numerous positive takeaways from that performance. Additionally, the other three NFC East teams each lost their season openers and Carson Wentz played 100% of the snaps in a Colts loss. The one thing Eagles fans were rooting for that did not happen (for draft pick purposes) was the Dolphins losing, but after seeing what their team did on Sunday, I’m sure that will suffice.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch

After their Week 1 win over a bad Atlanta Falcons team, the Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers, a rare team that they beat in 2020. Here are our five matchups to watch. 1) Jalen Hurts vs. the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

49ers vs. Eagles: 3 areas DeMeco Ryans must improve in Week 2

With the 49ers visiting the Eagles in Week 2, Niner Noise looks at how first-year coordinator DeMeco Ryans makes some improvement adjustments to his defense. If one were to take a net grade on San Francisco 49ers first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ first attempts in a regular-season NFL game, it might be easy enough to give him a favorable C-minus.
NFL
FanSided

49ers RB Trey Sermon needs to see snaps in Week 2 vs. Eagles

A surprise healthy scratch in Week 1, 49ers RB Trey Sermon has an opening to contribute in Week 2 with starter Raheem Mostert sidelined once again. One of the biggest surprises with the San Francisco 49ers concerning their 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, was the surprise of rookie running back Trey Sermon being put on the inactive list.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Eagles: 3 reasons San Francisco wins Week 2 bout

The 49ers visit the Eagles for Week 2, and Niner Noise breaks down three specific reasons why the red and gold pull off the victory. The San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions cost a lot. First, it probably shaved some minutes off Niners fans’ lives after...
NFL
SportsGrid

49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 50.5 Over (-106) Under (-114) Two squads that started off the season on a high note meet up for a Week 2 battle at the Linc with the visiting San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners had a balanced attack that saw both of their quarterbacks find pay dirt at least once, along with three rushing TDs to hold off a late surge in Detroit to beat the Lions. Philadelphia delivered one of the more impressive performances in Week 1, dominating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, where QB Jaylen Hurts played a near flawless game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' recent history vs. Eagles isn't pretty

The 49ers might have an Eagles problem to overcome Sunday in Philadelphia. San Francisco, albeit a much different version of the team, faced Philadelphia last year at Levi’s Stadium and lost 25-20 in a game that ultimately spelled out how the rest of the season would go when Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t on the field. Their 2020 defeat at the hands of the Eagles followed a trend that’s stuck with the 49ers over the last 20 years.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers shouldn't blitz much vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off a monster Week 1 against the Falcons. Slowing Hurts and the Philadelphia offense down won’t be easy for the 49ers, but there’s an interesting trend that shows an aggressive approach to getting after the quarterback may not be the best way to affect Hurts.
NFL
chatsports.com

Why didn’t 49ers play Trey Lance in Week 2 win vs. Eagles?

The 49ers went solely with Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2 against the Eagles, and Trey Lance didn’t see a single snap. What was the reason?. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t follow suit in Week 2 with what he did with his two quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, in the regular-season opener a week ago against the Detroit Lions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy