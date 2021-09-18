Nonprofit reaches agreement with Kingston selectmen for beer on golf course
KINGSTON – Beer will be served on the golf course at Indian Pond Country Club, but it won’t be supplied by the club’s ownership in violations of its alcohol license. Work Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides services to adults with disabilities, will buy the beer, be responsible for hiring the servers and secure a certificate of insurance for its upcoming golf fundraiser to be held Monday, Sept. 20.www.wickedlocal.com
