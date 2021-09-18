CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GM will be making changes in it's supply chain to address semiconductor chip crisis

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 7 days ago

The company is planning to make changes in its supply chain. They are planning to develop a direct relationship with the manufacturers. Mary Barra, Co-Chief Executive of General Motors said the automaker is planning to make changes in its supply chain, in order to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis. This chip crisis has forced significant production cuts in ....

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

The semiconductor crisis is worsening and industries are clashing

A global shortage of chips has hurt many industries, ranging from automobile makers to phone manufacturers. Companies across these industries are trying to score each other's chip supplies, causing friction. The U.S. government has been holding meetings with leaders in these sectors to see what the situation is and what,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Costco brings back purchase limits on toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more amid supply chain crisis

Costco has decided to limit the purchase of certain essential items in order to make sure its supplies last as US customers resort to panic buying amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.Richard Galanti, the company’s chief financial officer, said it is “putting some [purchase] limitations on key items” such as toilet paper, bottled water and cleaning products among others. It is not yet clear how many items a customer is allowed.As coronavirus infections climb in the US, many customers fear a new lockdown and are buying and stock-piling essentials items. The seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases in the US...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
FOXBusiness

Nike’s revenue pinched by supply-chain disruptions

NKE NIKE, INC. 149.48 -10.06 -6.31%. Nike executives said consumer demand for the company’s products remains strong and its fiscal first-quarter sales would have been even higher if not for supply-chain issues. They warned that production problems in Vietnam and Indonesia would hurt the company’s short-term outlook. "We’re not immune...
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

EU commercial vehicles registrations fall in July and August amid supply chain, semiconductor woes

MADRID (ICIS)--Registrations of commercial vehicles – vans, trucks, and coaches – fell sharply in July and August, year on year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said. Commercial vehicle registrations fell by 11.9% and 5.4% in July and August, respectively, year on year. The petrochemicals-intensive automotive industry has been affected...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Will supply chain woes make it a blue Christmas?

As the second Christmas season affected by the coronavirus pandemic approaches, consumers should brace themselves for inventory shortages and higher prices for both festive decor and gifts. Breakdowns throughout the supply chain are jacking up prices and increasing wait times while the winter holidays loom. Shipping containers are in short...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Gm
industryglobalnews24.com

Ford India to announce settlement package for employees, still in process

Ford India to shut two of its manufacturing facilities in the country. The company has invested about USD 2.5 billion in two plants in India. Earlier this month, Ford India had announced its decision to shut two of its manufacturing facilities in the country. This move was done as a restructuring exercise, by the company.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

GM to restart two plants down for chip crisis

Detroit — General Motors Co. confirmed Thursday production restart dates for two of its U.S. plants after they were down for weeks from the global semiconductor shortage. The Detroit automaker plans to reopen its midsize truck plant in Wentzville, Missouri, the week of Sept. 27. Wentzville makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans. It has been down since Sept. 6.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

The global supply chain crisis could fuel a severe dose of stagflation

How will the global economy and markets evolve over the next year? There are four scenarios that could follow the “mild stagflation” of the last few months. The recovery in the first half of 2021 has given way recently to sharply slower growth and a surge of inflation well above the 2% target of central banks, owing to the effects of the Delta variant, supply bottlenecks in both goods and labour markets, and shortages of some commodities, intermediate inputs, final goods, and labour. Bond yields have fallen in the last few months and the recent equity-market correction has been modest so far, perhaps reflecting hopes that the mild stagflation will prove temporary.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Factories struggle to meet demand amid supply chain crisis – survey

UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply as they struggled to meet demand amid the supply chain crisis, according to a survey.The latest industrial trends survey by the CBI business body revealed manufacturers reported order books at their strongest level since records began in 1977.Export order books also hit their highest level since March 2019.Amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demandAnna Leach, CBI deputy chief economistHowever, output growth dropped for the second month in a row, slowing to its lowest level...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Co-op warns supply chain crisis will push up prices and put pressure on profits

The Co-op warned of food price increases and pressure on its annual profits from the mounting supply chain crisis as it swung to a half-year loss.The group’s chief executive, Steve Murrells, told the PA news agency that supermarket price rises are “coming” as retailers across the UK battle with the lorry driver shortage, increased shipping costs and global commodity price rises.He said the company will look to offset the cost pressures “as best we can”, but said “some of that will filter down” to customers.The member-owned group, which also provides funeral and other services, reported underlying pre-tax operating losses of...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

A decade of grocery supply chain change — Point of Sale

ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

GM's China joint venture develops own auto chips

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - One of General Motors Co's (GM.N) China joint ventures said on Wednesday it is developing auto chips and aims to increase use of locally sourced chips in the next five years. Liuzhou-based SGMW, GM's venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS) and Guangxi Automobile Group,...
TECHNOLOGY
bocojo.com

Food Services Company Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

Matt Sharp Public Relations Director Southern Boone County R-1 School District. Release from Opaa. Opaa!, The company that provides food services for the Southern Boone School District, has issued the following statement in regards to the current supply chain circumstances. As our community knows, the Southern Boone County R-1 School District partners with Opaa! Food Management for our food service programs. Opaa! is committed to serving quality, nutritious meals to students and staff.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy