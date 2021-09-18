Wind Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MDT /3 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West or northwest wind gusts up to 50 mph expected with passage of a cold front. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 4 PM MDT /3 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.