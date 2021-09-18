CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Wind Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Owyhee Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MDT /3 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West or northwest wind gusts up to 50 mph expected with passage of a cold front. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 4 PM MDT /3 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM MDT /7 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
