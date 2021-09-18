Microsoft Surface 2021: Release date, price and feature rumors for its Sept. 22 event
Next week, Microsoft's holding its annual Surface announcement event, but thus far only news for a few devices has leaked. Most of it's about the Surface Duo 2, the follow-up to last year's debut of the don't-call-it-a-phone foldable Surface Duo. This time, we get the sense that Microsoft may concede some marketing territory to the familiar in order to attract a bigger audience, since its biggest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (and even that's struggling for sales beyond curious folks with deep pockets).www.cnet.com
