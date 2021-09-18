Nostalgia Alert! Strawberry Shortcake Is Back in New Reboot
Did you drift off to sleep clutching your strawberry-scented Strawberry Shortcake doll? Then you’ll be elated to find out that your fave fruit-infused girl is back!. Strawberry Shortcake is returning in an all-new animated series, Berry in the Big City. Debuting on WildBrain Spark’s Strawberry Shortcake YouTube and YouTube Kids channels on Sat. Sept. 18, young viewers will be introduced to Ms. Shortcake and her new found pals as she navigates Big Apple City.redtri.com
