CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Nostalgia Alert! Strawberry Shortcake Is Back in New Reboot

By Karly Wood
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you drift off to sleep clutching your strawberry-scented Strawberry Shortcake doll? Then you’ll be elated to find out that your fave fruit-infused girl is back!. Strawberry Shortcake is returning in an all-new animated series, Berry in the Big City. Debuting on WildBrain Spark’s Strawberry Shortcake YouTube and YouTube Kids channels on Sat. Sept. 18, young viewers will be introduced to Ms. Shortcake and her new found pals as she navigates Big Apple City.

redtri.com

Comments / 0

Related
imbibemagazine.com

Chocolate Strawberry Negroni

Fresh strawberries and a touch of crème de cacao lend sweet complexity to the classic. Add all of the ingredients to mixing glass with 10-15 ice cubes, stir for 25 seconds, then strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Express an orange peel over the drink and place in glass.
FOOD & DRINKS
Red Tricycle

This Is How You Host a Movie Night for Kids

Ready to spice up your usual movie night? This time, roll out the red carpet, pop some popcorn and throw a movie night party for your budding film buffs and their friends. From invites to games to giveaways, we’ve rounded up everything you need to pull off a five-star evening. Read on for all the details.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big City#Nostalgia#Big Apple#Chiffon#Wildbrain Spark#Orange Blossom#Lemon Meringue#Og
gordonramsayclub.com

Refreshing Strawberry Gelato Recipe

This strawberry gelato is so refreshing and delicious! Plus, it is very easy and simple to prepare. There is nothing more perfect for the sunny season like creamy, silky, and soft fruit gelato. Here is the recipe:. Makes around 1 liter. Ingredients:. 650 ml whole milk. 120 ml heavy cream.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Justin Long backs reboot of 'Jeepers Creepers'

Justin Long has backed the reboot of the 'Jeepers Creepers' series. The comedy actor - who starred in the original film series as a teenager chased by a a demonic creature - thinks it is "really cool" that the franchise has been going for so long. Speaking on the On...
MOVIES
skinnytaste.com

Strawberry Cheesecake Dip

Strawberry Cheesecake Dip tastes just like cheesecake in dip form – perfect for serving with fresh fruit or graham crackers. With Madison back in school, I’ve got school lunches and after-school snacks on my mind. She’s always so hungry after school, so I created this strawberry cream cheese dip to make her afternoon snack a little more exciting. I made this cheesecake dip a bit healthier by adding Stonyfield Organic 0% Fat Plain Yogurt to the cream cheese for extra protein and less fat.
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

As the weather warms up, cool down with a chilled glass of Strawberry Peach Smoothie. A mixture of ripe fruit, yogurt, and citrus juice makes for a quick breakfast or midday snack. Ripe strawberries have a jammy flavor, that’s sweet with a hint of acidity. When paired with the slightly...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
TVLine

The Wonder Years Review: ABC Reboot Takes Us on a Nice, Safe Nostalgia Trip

TV’s reboot and revival craze is showing no signs of slowing down — they have to run out of old shows to redo at some point, right? Right?!? — and ABC’s new take on The Wonder Years ups the ante by offering a double dose of nostalgia: a wistful remembrance of an ’80s TV show that was itself a wistful remembrance of life in the ’60s. That’s a lot of wistful remembering! This new Wonder Years — premiering next Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30/7:30c; I’ve seen the pilot — does have big shoes to fill: The original series was a TV...
MONTGOMERY, AL
rachaelrayshow.com

Caramel Apple Shortcakes

Move over, strawberries and cream. Grant Melton, Rachael's go-to dessert guy and former culinary producer, created these decadent shortcakes layered with caramel apple slices, vanilla ice cream and pecans. Enjoy them all fall and winter long!. For more apple desserts, check out Lazy Apple Pie and Apple Bread Pudding with...
RECIPES
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
SKIN CARE
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy