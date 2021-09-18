Amazon's 2021 Toys We Love List Is Out Now, with More Than 150 Gift Ideas for Kids

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's not just you: Holiday shopping season does seem to start earlier every year. But when it comes to finding great gifts for your kids — without having to scramble in crowded stores for the year's hottest toy — early is not necessarily a bad thing. Amazon is once again trying to make it easier to find the best holiday gifts for kids with its 2021 Toys We Love list. With around 150 toys (at our last count), including favorite characters like Barbie, Bluey, and more, this is an excellent place to start your shopping.