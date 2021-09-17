HealthWatch: Dementia Calculator – Lower Your Brain Age?

We all have those moments when we forget something seemingly obvious, like where we put our car keys or reading glasses, or about those dinner plans we made with a friend a few nights prior. When those forgetful instances increase, though, we begin to question whether or not something might be wrong in terms of our brain or memory. The good news is that, for most of us, these slips of the mind are normal—even if we feel them happening more frequently as we age. These lapses are often the result of being stressed, busy, and overwhelmed, notes Philip E. Stieg, Ph.D., M.D., the neurosurgeon-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center and the host of the This Is Your Brain podcast. "In our multi-tasking day and age, it could be a matter of attention, not memory—if you're not paying attention to where you put your keys, you never formed a memory of where they are," he says.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO