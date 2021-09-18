CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s Top 3 Secrets To Living To 99 Years Old

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
Betty White is 99 years old with her 100th birthday coming up in January! You might be wondering what are her secrets to living to be 99? It isn’t as healthy-sounding as you might think. While of course, experts recommend eating right and exercising to live a long and healthy life, Betty has some other tips and tricks.

Her most important tip? Staying positive. She said, “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

Betty White has three secrets to living a long and happy life

BONES, Betty White, ‘The Final Chapter: The Radioactive Panthers in the Party’, (Season 12, ep. 1210, aired March 14, 2017). photo: Patrick McElhenney / TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection

Her other tips are a little out there. She also credits vodka and hot dogs to her long life! When Betty isn’t still working, she loves spending time with animals and drinking vodka. She once joked that her drinking was “kind of a hobby.”

HOT IN CLEVELAND, Betty White, (Season 3, ep. 308, aired Jan. 18, 2012), 2010-15. photo: ©TV Land / courtesy Everett Collection

She also loves hot dogs and french friends. Betty joked, “I don’t eat anything special. French fries. Hot dogs if I can get ’em. And I’m not a big breakfast eater. I’ll have a sandwich at lunch and then come home, and Pontiac and I have a vodka on the rocks and then our dinner. You can’t get much better.” Pontiac is her golden retriever.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS, Betty White, 1985-1992, © Touchstone Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Most doctors wouldn’t recommend vodka and hot dogs for a long life, but hey, it works for Betty!

