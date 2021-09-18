CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Springs, Lamar, Snow Lake Shores, Canaan, Michigan City, Walnut, Ashland, Falkner, Brody, New Canaan, Hamilton, Whitten Town, Tiplersville, Brownfield, Hudsonville, Chalybeate, Early Grove, Atway and Peoples. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

