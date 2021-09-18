CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Tesla to Netflix: These are the companies that look set to join the '$1 trillion club' in the next 5 years

By Shalini Nagarajan
 7 days ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Britta Pedersen/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • Tencent, Netflix, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa are among companies headed towards the trillion-dollar stock market valuation, a study shows.
  • The study compared the market cap of the 50 biggest public companies along with their average annual growth.
  • Estimates for Chinese firms do not factor in Beijing's most recent regulatory crackdowns.
Tesla , Netflix , and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are among 16 companies in the race to hit the $1 trillion mark within the next five years, according to a recent study by cloud-based procurement solutions provider Approve.com.

Facebook became the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club in late June this year, joining other tech leaders such as Apple , Microsoft , Amazon , and Google parent Alphabet to achieve that milestone. Oil producer Saudi Aramco is the only non-US company in the exclusive club.

Approve.com analyzed the market caps of the 50 biggest publicly-listed companies alongside their average annual growth to find which ones could hit the 13-digit mark the quickest. The analysis, published in July, showed that even more tech companies are set to dominate the trillion-dollar zone.

Projections made for Chinese-based companies in this study are based on annual growth rates, and don't include the impact of the recent regulatory crackdowns . These companies have had a turbulent year, ever since Beijing began to tighten its grip on services that were abruptly presented with new compliance challenges.

Here are the 16 companies on track to reach a $1 trillion-dollar valuation by 2026:

1. Tesla
Tesla

Market Cap: $754 billion
Sector: Automotive (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2022
Average annual growth rate: 123.87%

2. Tencent
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Market Cap: $569 billion
Sector: Technology (China)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2022
Average annual growth rate: 97.04%

3. Comcast
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Market Cap: $263 billion
Sector: Telecommunications (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2023
Average annual growth rate: 186.93%

4. Meituan
Thomson Reuters

Market Cap: $179 billion
Sector: E-commerce (China)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2023
Average annual growth rate: 115.74%

5. Nvidia
Courtesy of Comparably

Market Cap: $555 billion
Sector: Technology (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 48.27%

6. Kweichow Moutai
Courtesy of Sotheby's

Market Cap: $317 billion
Sector: Alcohol (China)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 48.6%

7. Netflix
Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

Market Cap: $257 billion
Sector: Entertainment (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024
Average annual growth rate: 74.16%

8. Alibaba Group
Jack Ma.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Market Cap: $433 billion
Sector: Technology (China)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 19.16%

9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Thomson Reuters

Market Cap: $620 billion
Sector: Semiconductors (Taiwan)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 16.05%

10. Visa
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

Market Cap: $492 billion
Sector: Financial Services
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 22.32%

11. Mastercard
Reuters

Market Cap: $342 billion
Sector: Financial Services (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 32.15%

12. PayPal
Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Market Cap: $332 billion
Sector: Financial Services (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025
Average annual growth rate: 43.71%

13. Berkshire Hathaway
CNBC

Market Cap: $635 billion
Sector: Investment (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 10.49%

14. Samsung
Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images

Market Cap: $444 billion
Sector: Technology (South Korea)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 19.24%

15. LVMH
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Market Cap: $372 billion
Sector: Luxury Goods (France)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 22.78%

16. Salesforce
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Market Cap: $250 billion
Sector: Software (US)
Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026
Average annual growth rate: 40.67%

Read the original article on Business Insider

