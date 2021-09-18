From Tesla to Netflix: These are the companies that look set to join the '$1 trillion club' in the next 5 years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Britta Pedersen/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Tencent, Netflix, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa are among companies headed towards the trillion-dollar stock market valuation, a study shows.

The study compared the market cap of the 50 biggest public companies along with their average annual growth.

Estimates for Chinese firms do not factor in Beijing's most recent regulatory crackdowns.

Tesla , Netflix , and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are among 16 companies in the race to hit the $1 trillion mark within the next five years, according to a recent study by cloud-based procurement solutions provider Approve.com.

Facebook became the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club in late June this year, joining other tech leaders such as Apple , Microsoft , Amazon , and Google parent Alphabet to achieve that milestone. Oil producer Saudi Aramco is the only non-US company in the exclusive club.

Approve.com analyzed the market caps of the 50 biggest publicly-listed companies alongside their average annual growth to find which ones could hit the 13-digit mark the quickest. The analysis, published in July, showed that even more tech companies are set to dominate the trillion-dollar zone.

Projections made for Chinese-based companies in this study are based on annual growth rates, and don't include the impact of the recent regulatory crackdowns . These companies have had a turbulent year, ever since Beijing began to tighten its grip on services that were abruptly presented with new compliance challenges.

Here are the 16 companies on track to reach a $1 trillion-dollar valuation by 2026:

Tesla

1. Tesla

Market Cap: $754 billion

Sector: Automotive (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2022

Average annual growth rate: 123.87%

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

2. Tencent

Market Cap: $569 billion

Sector: Technology (China)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2022

Average annual growth rate: 97.04%

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

3. Comcast

Market Cap: $263 billion

Sector: Telecommunications (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2023

Average annual growth rate: 186.93%

Thomson Reuters

4. Meituan

Market Cap: $179 billion

Sector: E-commerce (China)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2023

Average annual growth rate: 115.74%

Courtesy of Comparably

5. Nvidia

Market Cap: $555 billion

Sector: Technology (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024

Average annual growth rate: 48.27%

6. Kweichow Moutai

Market Cap: $317 billion

Sector: Alcohol (China)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024

Average annual growth rate: 48.6%

Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

7. Netflix

Market Cap: $257 billion

Sector: Entertainment (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2024

Average annual growth rate: 74.16%

Jack Ma. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

8. Alibaba Group

Market Cap: $433 billion

Sector: Technology (China)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025

Average annual growth rate: 19.16%

Thomson Reuters

9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Market Cap: $620 billion

Sector: Semiconductors (Taiwan)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025

Average annual growth rate: 16.05%

AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

10. Visa

Market Cap: $492 billion

Sector: Financial Services

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025

Average annual growth rate: 22.32%

Reuters

11. Mastercard

Market Cap: $342 billion

Sector: Financial Services (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025

Average annual growth rate: 32.15%

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

12. PayPal

Market Cap: $332 billion

Sector: Financial Services (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2025

Average annual growth rate: 43.71%

CNBC

13. Berkshire Hathaway

Market Cap: $635 billion

Sector: Investment (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026

Average annual growth rate: 10.49%

Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images

14. Samsung

Market Cap: $444 billion

Sector: Technology (South Korea)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026

Average annual growth rate: 19.24%

Carlos Barria/Reuters

15. LVMH

Market Cap: $372 billion

Sector: Luxury Goods (France)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026

Average annual growth rate: 22.78%

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

16. Salesforce

Market Cap: $250 billion

Sector: Software (US)

Estimated year to hit $1 trillion: 2026

Average annual growth rate: 40.67%