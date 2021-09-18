Ford, Jodean 1944-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jodean Ford, 76, has gone to heaven Sept. 15, 2021, to join her parents, Frank and Flossie, as well as her Schnauzer, also named Flossie. She leaves behind a loving husband of 57 years, Ed, who will be quick to admit she was his better half. He will miss her greatly. Her younger brother, David, will certainly miss their shared love of music. She also leaves behind three awesome, talented and good-looking children: Angela (married to Trevor), Chuck (married to Heather), Scott (companion to Amy).