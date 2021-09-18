CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

NFL
Derrick

Buffalo shut out in 2nd half, still beats Old Dominion 35-34

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tim Terry recovered a fumble and returned the ball 67 yards into the end zone to cap a 28-point second quarter, Old Dominion missed a late PAT, and Buffalo beat the Monarchs 35-34 on Saturday night. D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to to...
FOOTBALL
Derrick

Carter rallies Norfolk State to 28-16 win over Red Flash

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half when Norfolk State rallied for a 28-16 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Carter gave the Spartans (2-2) the lead with a 4-yard scramble early in the third quarter. After the...
LORETTO, PA
Derrick

Miami piles up school-record 739 yards, beats CCSU 69-0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday. A...
MIAMI, FL
Derrick

BC beats Mizzou 41-34 in OT on Flowers catch, Sebastian INT

BOSTON (AP) — Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian's interception sealed the victory on Saturday as Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads to beat Missouri 41-34. BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the schools and the Eagles' first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.
BOSTON, PA
Derrick

Anderson rushes for 236 yards, 2 long TDs in 23-10 Army win

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for a pair long first-half touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 23-10 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. Anderson sprinted 72 yards on Army's third play then eclipsed that personal best with a 75-yard score in the second quarter. He had a career-high 236 yards rushing on 15 carries before leaving with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Anderson had to exit the game twice in the first half with injuries before returning both times.
WEST POINT, NY
Derrick

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson falls during frenetic afternoon

For about 45 minutes late Saturday afternoon, college football was on overload. North Carolina State went from agony to ecstasy against No. 9 Clemson. Baylor stopped a 2-point conversion to upset No. 14 Iowa State. No. 16 Arkansas finished off No. 7 Texas A&M to claim a Lone Star state title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

NFL Adds Monday Night Playoff Game To Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — A major change is coming to the NFL postseason. The league announced that a Monday night game has been added to Wild Card Weekend, expanding upon what was deemed "Super Wild Card Weekend" a year ago. Last year, the new format included three wild card teams in each conference, with just one team getting a first-round bye. That setup led to three games being played on Saturday and three games being played on Sunday of Wild Card Weekend. Now, Saturday will feature two games (4:35 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m.), Sunday will still have three games (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m.), and Monday will have the night game at 8:15 p.m. to close out the weekend. The setup and the broadcasting networks for each game remain yet to be deterined.
NFL
Derrick

No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins 53-3; UMass' 15th straight loss

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, and No. 17 Coastal Carolina scored on eight of nine possessions and sent UMass to a 15th straight loss in a 53-3 victory Saturday. The Chanticleers started 4-0 for the second straight season and have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Holy Cross romps to 45-15 victory over Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marco Siderman and Matthew Sluka combined to pass for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Tenio Ayeni had five catches for 107 yards and two scores as Holy Cross overpowered Monmouth 45-15 in nonconference play on Saturday. Tyler Purdy's 53-yard run set up the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Derrick

Oladokun throws for 3 TDs, catches another in 'Rabbits' win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for three touchdowns and caught one of his own from Pierre Strong Jr., who rushed for 150 yards, as South Dakota State blanked Indiana State 44-0 on Saturday in both teams' Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. All three of Oladokun's touchdown throws...
INDIANA STATE
Derrick

Underdog Bowling Green stuns Minnesota at homecoming, 14-10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt McDonald ran for a pair of scores, and two late interceptions by the Bowling Green defense sealed the win as the Falcons shocked heavily-favored Minnesota, 14-10, on homecoming Saturday. The loss snapped Minnesota's streak of 21 straight non-conference wins, the longest streak in the country...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Derrick

Pitt bounces back after upset, drills New Hampshire 77-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and Pittsburgh finished up nonconference play by drilling New Hampshire 77-7 on Saturday. A week after a stunning upset loss at home to Western Michigan, Pitt (3-1)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Derrick

Johnson has 4 TD passes, LSU outlasts Mississippi St. 38-25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU to a 28-25 victory over late-rallying Mississippi State on Saturday. LSU (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) had only 343 yards offense and was 5 of 32 on third down but reeled off several big plays when needed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Derrick

Thompson throws 5 TD passes as Texas routs Texas Tech 70-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Casey Thompson threw five touchdowns and ran for another as Texas continued its offensive explosion since naming him the starting quarterback with a 70-35 rout of Texas Tech on Saturday. With Thompson at the controls of the offense, the Longhorns have scored more than 40 points...
TEXAS STATE
Derrick

Maryland improves to 4-0 with 37-16 win over Kent State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland remained unbeaten with a 37-16 victory over Kent State on Saturday. The Terrapins (4-0) have won their first four games for the first time since 2016, and their solid start has added some intrigue to upcoming matchups against Iowa and Ohio State. Maryland wasn't necessarily dominant against Kent State, but the Terps stiffened on defense when they needed to.
MARYLAND STATE
Derrick

Incarnate Word shuts out McNeese in Southland opener, 31-0

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 352 yards with two touchdowns as Incarnate Word scored in every quarter and shut out McNeese 31-0 Saturday to open Southland Conference play. The Cardinals (3-1) had closed their nonconference slate last week with a historic 42-35 defeat of Texas State,...
FOOTBALL
Derrick

No. 19 Michigan holds off Rutgers for 20-13 victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13 on Saturday. Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven...
MICHIGAN STATE

