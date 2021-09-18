Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Nick Saban was angry about Alabama’s performance in a blowout win, and that should be worrisome for Florida. It’s standard Saban operating procedure to find things to pick apart after a lopsided win -- he’s always more upset in those scenarios than after a bad loss -- but Saban’s tone and words Saturday were different. He had tried sounding the alarm to his team all week leading up to Saturday’s game 48-14 win against Mercer that their focus, attitude and leadership wasn’t up to snuff. It didn’t seem to resonate as well as Saban wanted with the offense looking sloppy and disjointed to start the game, and the team made enough careless mistakes against the FCS opponent that Saban was revved up and ready to disseminate his anger to anyone willing to listen afterward.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO