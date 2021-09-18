CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Star-Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings to watch in Florida’s SEC opener against Alabama. 1. Saturday’s top-10 showdown between the Gators and Tide will be a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Florida fell short by six points, 52-46, in the highest-scoring title game in league history. UF went blow-for-blow with the eventual national champions and even pitched a shutout in the third quarter. This week Florida players said the loss motivated them throughout the offseason, knowing they would get another crack at the Crimson Tide this fall.

www.ocala.com

floridagators.com

SEC Nation Crew Has Eyes on Gators Quarterbacks vs. No. 1 Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's usually a quiet, peaceful place to rest and study. Plaza of the Americas, located at the heart of the University of Florida's campus, looked different. It sounded different. It felt different. A familiar face returned town. And as usual, he got a hero's welcome. A crowd...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

Florida should make QB change for angry Alabama; welcome to the SEC, Texas

Nick Saban was angry about Alabama’s performance in a blowout win, and that should be worrisome for Florida. It’s standard Saban operating procedure to find things to pick apart after a lopsided win -- he’s always more upset in those scenarios than after a bad loss -- but Saban’s tone and words Saturday were different. He had tried sounding the alarm to his team all week leading up to Saturday’s game 48-14 win against Mercer that their focus, attitude and leadership wasn’t up to snuff. It didn’t seem to resonate as well as Saban wanted with the offense looking sloppy and disjointed to start the game, and the team made enough careless mistakes against the FCS opponent that Saban was revved up and ready to disseminate his anger to anyone willing to listen afterward.
ALABAMA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

No. 1 Alabama visits No. 11 Florida with Gators in QB co-op

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Florida. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
ALABAMA STATE
Gadsden Times

Alabama football vs. Florida Gators: Scouting report, score prediction

Alabama football has nothing short of a challenging environment awaiting in the first conference matchup of the season. The top-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face its first SEC opponent on the road; Alabama will square off with No. 9 Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Gainesville. It’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AllGators

How Many Boxes Did the Florida Gators Check vs. Alabama?

Last week, I wrote about the perfect game the Florida Gators needed to play to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Gators came up just short of the Tide, losing 31-29 after a tremendous comeback attempt fell just short. Florida played great, but not quite perfect. Based on...
ALABAMA STATE
Star-Banner

Whitley: Jones, Gators defense are owed conditional apologies

On behalf of me and thousands of Gator fans, I would like to say something to Emory Jones, Todd Grantham and Florida’s defense. Pick any language, our message should be the same. We miscalculated how y’all would perform against Alabama. When the Crimson Tide jumped to a 21-3 lead, we...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC football: Alabama-Florida game leaves Kirk Herbstreit with surprising takeaway on Crimson Tide, Gators

Alabama survived Florida with this past Saturday's 31-29 final score at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, where the Crimson Tide held on after racing out to and nearly relinquishing entirely a 21-3 first-quarter lead. While 'Bama was not perfect, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit emerged from the tightly contested SEC football game focused on the Gators and how UF — led by fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen — battled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
Star-Banner

Gator Gameday: Things To Watch

Things to watch in today's Florida at USF game. 1. All eyes are on Florida’s quarterback position. Emory Jones is making his first career road start and will look to bounce back from his up-and-down showing against FAU. The season opener was a coming-out party for backup Anthony Richardson, who rushed for 160 yards and a 73-yard touchdown. Gators fans already want to see more of Richardson, which they will, but Saturday’s game is more important for Jones.
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

SEC Nation Headed to the Swamp for Florida-Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – SEC Network announced Sunday that its weekly traveling show SEC Nation Supplemented by Aflac, will be making its way to Gainesville to broadcast from the site of this year's anticipated SEC matchup between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. SEC Nation, co-hosted by Gators alumna...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

DB R.J. Johnson picks first SEC offer from Florida Gators

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy junior defensive back R.J. Johnson started feeling excited when the phone rang and Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar’s name came up. As it turns out, Montinar’s call was to bring more good news. The Florida Gators had a scholarship offer for the 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
COLLEGE SPORTS

