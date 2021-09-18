CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 06:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Locally dense fog has developed across the mountains and foothills this morning, particularly in the deeper river valleys. Surface observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles. This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.

alerts.weather.gov

The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
ELECTIONS
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
#Special Weather Statement#Alleghany#Bath

