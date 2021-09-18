Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Locally dense fog has developed across the mountains and foothills this morning, particularly in the deeper river valleys. Surface observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles. This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.