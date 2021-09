This past Friday the Vidalia Heritage Academy Eagles traveled up to Covington, Ga. as they were looking to pick up their first region win. The Eagle started off well, won the toss, drove the ball down and scored in the opening drive with a run by #15 Josiah Smith. The Eagles Defense showed up as well and shut down The Bulldogs on their opening drive and forced a punt. Eagles looked good all night as they went into half up 22-12. They definitely did not let off the gas in the second half, as they put up another 44 unanswered points. VHA had a great night as they hung 66 points on the Bulldogs. The final score was Eagles 66, Bulldogs 12. This moves the Eagles to 4-0, and 1-0 in region play.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO