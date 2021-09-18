CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the LGBT renters in the United States who are behind on their payments fear the worst: eviction. In as quick as two months, LGBT renters fear they could be displaced, according to research released by the University of California-Los Angeles. Examining housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic, a brief compiled by the Williams Institute at University of California Los Angeles found that 19% of LGBT respondents said they are behind on rent, and 47% of fear eviction within the next two months.

