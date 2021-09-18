UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars.A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes. More than $204 million in federal dollars is available to Oregon residents, but the state has approved just $38 million of that particular pot to reach just over 6,200 households in 2021, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services....

OREGON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO