Florida State

Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Gainesville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings to watch in Florida’s SEC opener against Alabama. 1. Saturday’s top-10 showdown between the Gators and Tide will be a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Florida fell short by six points, 52-46, in the highest-scoring title game in league history. UF went blow-for-blow with the eventual national champions and even pitched a shutout in the third quarter. This week Florida players said the loss motivated them throughout the offseason, knowing they would get another crack at the Crimson Tide this fall.

www.gainesville.com

floridagators.com

SEC Nation Crew Has Eyes on Gators Quarterbacks vs. No. 1 Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's usually a quiet, peaceful place to rest and study. Plaza of the Americas, located at the heart of the University of Florida's campus, looked different. It sounded different. It felt different. A familiar face returned town. And as usual, he got a hero's welcome. A crowd...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Marietta Daily Journal

No. 1 Alabama visits No. 11 Florida with Gators in QB co-op

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Florida. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama football: 5 predictions for Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators

Alabama and Florida meet in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game. The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 11 Florida Gators on Saturday in the biggest game on the college football schedule. Both the Tide and Gators are coming off blowout victories, but enter this week’s matchup with question marks to varying degrees. For the Tide, it’s how focused they will be after head coach Nick Saban was critical of the team’s preparation vs. the FCS opponent. For the Gators, it’s how they will handle the quarterback position moving forward as two players have been receiving significant time.
ALABAMA STATE
AllGators

How Many Boxes Did the Florida Gators Check vs. Alabama?

Last week, I wrote about the perfect game the Florida Gators needed to play to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Gators came up just short of the Tide, losing 31-29 after a tremendous comeback attempt fell just short. Florida played great, but not quite perfect. Based on...
ALABAMA STATE
Gainesville.com

Whitley: Jones, Gators defense are owed conditional apologies

On behalf of me and thousands of Gator fans, I would like to say something to Emory Jones, Todd Grantham and Florida’s defense. Pick any language, our message should be the same. We miscalculated how y’all would perform against Alabama. When the Crimson Tide jumped to a 21-3 lead, we...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC football: Alabama-Florida game leaves Kirk Herbstreit with surprising takeaway on Crimson Tide, Gators

Alabama survived Florida with this past Saturday's 31-29 final score at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, where the Crimson Tide held on after racing out to and nearly relinquishing entirely a 21-3 first-quarter lead. While 'Bama was not perfect, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit emerged from the tightly contested SEC football game focused on the Gators and how UF — led by fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen — battled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

Gator Gameday: Things To Watch

Things to watch in today's Florida at USF game. 1. All eyes are on Florida’s quarterback position. Emory Jones is making his first career road start and will look to bounce back from his up-and-down showing against FAU. The season opener was a coming-out party for backup Anthony Richardson, who rushed for 160 yards and a 73-yard touchdown. Gators fans already want to see more of Richardson, which they will, but Saturday’s game is more important for Jones.
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

SEC Nation Headed to the Swamp for Florida-Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – SEC Network announced Sunday that its weekly traveling show SEC Nation Supplemented by Aflac, will be making its way to Gainesville to broadcast from the site of this year's anticipated SEC matchup between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. SEC Nation, co-hosted by Gators alumna...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

DB R.J. Johnson picks first SEC offer from Florida Gators

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy junior defensive back R.J. Johnson started feeling excited when the phone rang and Florida cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar’s name came up. As it turns out, Montinar’s call was to bring more good news. The Florida Gators had a scholarship offer for the 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Why Florida-Alabama offers a peek at the SEC's future

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday afternoon, the University of Florida’s venerable Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will percolate with passion when the Gators host a rare regular-season matchup with Alabama. It’s the first time the two programs have played in The Swamp since 2011, and the game could serve as a bellwether to how the SEC will look in its next iteration.
COLLEGE SPORTS

