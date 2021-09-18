Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Alabama and Florida meet in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game. The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 11 Florida Gators on Saturday in the biggest game on the college football schedule. Both the Tide and Gators are coming off blowout victories, but enter this week’s matchup with question marks to varying degrees. For the Tide, it’s how focused they will be after head coach Nick Saban was critical of the team’s preparation vs. the FCS opponent. For the Gators, it’s how they will handle the quarterback position moving forward as two players have been receiving significant time.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO