How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Local teams compete in Sweetheart Invitational, in Loveland: Fort Lupton, Highland, Resurrection Christian, Roosevelt, Windsor and Windsor Charter Academy all competed in the Loveland Sweetheart Invitational at North Lake Park in Loveland. Resurrection Christian scored 328 points to place 11th out of 16 teams in the boys standings. Windsor Charter (425) placed 16th. No other local team placed in the boys team standings. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central won the boys title with 24 points. Resurrection Christian freshman Jackson Fagerlin was the highest finishing individual local boy, placing 14th (17:06). Fort Collins junior Christian Groendyk won the boys race in 15:44. Fossil Ridge won the girls team title with 38 points. Resurrection Christian (303) was the only local girls team to place in the team standings, finishing 10th out of 10 teams. Windsor Charter sophomore Gia Sharma was the highest placing local girl, placing 69th (23:55). Loveland sophomore Elena Torres won the girls race in 18:30.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO