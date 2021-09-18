Jarred Kelenic’s September power surge continues as Mariners slip past Royals

Logan Gilbert and Jackson Kowar were both taken in the first 35 picks of the 2018 MLB Draft. Gilbert was taken 14th overall by the Mariners, although it could be argued Kowar, taken 33rd (a compensation pick for Lorenzo Cain) actually had more name recognition, having been teammates at Florida with Brady Singer, the Royals’ first-round pick (18th overall). Singer had the most name recognition of the three, having been talked about as a potential top-5 overall pick with top-of-the-rotation upside. Gilbert and Kowar, on the other hand, were seen more as mid-rotation starters, and while scouts liked Gilbert’s fastball, they noted his velocity had fallen off, and, even though Stetson has produced names like Kluber and deGrom, he didn’t have the pedigree of pitching for a powerhouse SEC school like Florida.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO