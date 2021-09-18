CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Gausman’s sac fly the difference as Giants edge Braves, 6-5

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, thanks to Kevin Gausman’s sac fly in the 11th inning. Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford belted homers in the first and second inning. It was Brandon Belt’s 26th and Brandon Crawford’s 21st homer on the season. This post was originally published...

NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves lose stupid game in stupid fashion, 6-5

I don’t really know how to sugarcoat this, so I’ll just say it: the 2021 Atlanta Braves were defeated on Friday night (or Saturday morning) in 11 innings by a sacrifice fly off the bat of former compadre Kevin Gausman. Yes, Kevin Gausman, who was batting because the Giants were out of position players. They came back in the top of the ninth thanks to a three-run homer from Travis d’Arnaud, had to play under the stupid extra-inning rules still in effect for some reason because Will Smith gave up a two-out, two-strike homer to Donovan Solano, survived a potential game-ending situation in the tenth, just to lose because of the combination of Kevin Gausman and Jacob Webb airmailing a pickoff throw to second base. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a good team somewhere in this roster, but it’s very good at hiding behind substantial dunes of really dumb stuff.
MLB
Kevin Gausman
Homer
Brandon Crawford
Brandon Belt
giants365.com

Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their season-high seventh straight win. Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020. They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3).
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves 3, Giants 0

Max Fried went 7 strong innings, Adam Duvall homered, and Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle as the Braves salvage a game from the 3 game set at the home of the team with the best record in the Major Leagues. Duvall’s 36th homer in the top of the 7th...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants vs. Braves Gamethread

It's time for some Saturday night baseball, and it's another critical game with serious postseason implications for both teams: your beloved San Francisco Giants, and the visiting Atlanta Braves. For the Giants it's the return of Alex Wood, who has been on the Injured List due to a case of COVID-19. He hasn't pitched since August, but when healthy has had a solid season, with a 4.08 ERA, a 3.71 FIP, and 135 strikeouts to 39 walks in 125.2 innings.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

San Francisco Giants (91-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58 ERA, .99 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +170, Giants -195; over/under is even.
MLB
Salisbury Post

Rockies edge Braves 5-4

ATLANTA — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Tuesday night. Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings,...
MLB
knbr.com

Solano sends it to extras, Gausman drives in winning run in 6-5 win over Braves

Inside Paul Herman’s orange drawstring bag rested 11 baseballs. Herman, 21, had been busy, showing up to Oracle Park Friday early to shag batting practice home runs. But he separated one from the batch, stashing it instead in his back pocket. This wasn’t a batting practice ball. This was the...
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

Gausman’s big moment for SF Giants was two weeks in the making

SAN FRANCISCO — The decision to send Kevin Gausman to the plate Friday night in a tie game with the bases loaded wasn’t something that came to manager Gabe Kapler in a flash of brilliance. Kapler had pondered the scenario for awhile, wondering which of his pitchers would be best...
MLB
giants365.com

Padres make Gausman work in Giants loss

Nothing came easy for San Francisco Giants starter Kevin Gausman on Thursday, throwing 100 pitches over five innings, while giving up four runs on eight hits in a 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres. For the most part, Gausman had good stuff. His splitter was dropping out of the strike-zone and his fastball was topping out at 98 MPH.
MLB

