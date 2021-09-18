Bulletin Board — Sept. 18
Sterling Financial Management Inc. will hold a live webinar at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 called "College Planning 101: Saving for College." The webinar will cover different types of college savings plans as well as the most common myths and mistakes of 529 plans. Private wealth managers Dave Neterer and Evan Vink from the Sterling Financial Management advisor team will present this topic online. To register, visit sterlingfm.com/events or call 301-733-7777.www.fredericknewspost.com
Comments / 0