New COVID Health Measures: 50,000 KN95 Masks to Be Distributed on Campus; Testing Expands
University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following message to the campus community this afternoon:. As we close out the third full week of the fall semester and our campus community and broader society have returned to living, working and studying together in an in-person environment, I wanted to take this opportunity to provide an update on our COVID-19 mitigation measures and to introduce a few new actions designed to help prevent the spread of the virus on our campus.today.umd.edu
Comments / 0