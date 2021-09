POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern coach Franklin Stephens knows his team has two offensive stars, and he wanted to give them a shot. On a fourth-and-22 play late in the first half, Stephens gave senior quarterback Bryce Archie the chance. and he hit fellow senior Kaleb Webb on a back-shoulder pass that allowed Webb to fall just inside the pylon and score one of his four first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 win over archrival Hillgrove in the “Battle Down in Powder Town” at Walter Cantrell Stadium.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO