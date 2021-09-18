Public comment not on NIC agenda

Redlands seeks public input as it starts preparing an environmental report for development rules along the upcoming rail line. A draft of the Transit Villages Specific Plan includes small sections of the city where buildings with portions up to five stories tall would be allowed, a hot-button issue in the city as a petition to prohibit such building heights garnered enough support to be placed on the ballot. There is also opposition in the community to the ballot measure which will be before voters in November 2022.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO