Public comment not on NIC agenda

By HANNAH NEFF Hagadone News Network
Bonner County Daily Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe audience might hear the NIC Board of Trustees' decision on President Rick MacLennan's contract next Wednesday. What the audience won't hear is anything from the audience. Once again, Todd Banducci, chair of the college's governing board, has removed the public comment portion from the meeting agenda, college officials confirmed Friday. Since Banducci took over as chair about a year and a half ago — which also was about when the pandemic hit — the public comment period has disappeared.

