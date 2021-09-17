CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Four things to know about the FDA panel’s booster shot vote

By Anissa Gardizy
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommend Pfizer booster shots for people over 65 or at high risk of severe COVID-19, largely scaling back Pfizer’s proposal that would have covered anyone 16 and older. The advisory panel also said health care...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Moderna Or#Johnson Johnson
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Mail

FDA panel votes 16-2 AGAINST recommending to approve Pfizer booster shots to healthy people under 65 because there is not enough evidence they are safe and effective

An independent panel at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted unanimously to recommend approval of booster doses for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - but only for specific at-risk groups. These groups include older adults aged 65 and older and those who are at high risk of developing...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

FDA panel votes against broad rollout of Pfizer booster shot, endorses narrower use

The panel unexpectedly broke with the Biden administration's push for a widespread booster campaign this fall. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously on Friday in favor of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and older and for individuals at high risk for severe disease, with the shot given at least six months after their initial vaccination.
INDUSTRY
Gazette

FDA vaccine panel rejects Pfizer's bid for booster shot approval

The panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines denied the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Pfizer had petitioned the FDA to approve a third dose of the vaccine for use in people over age 16 in the U.S. about six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. But the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 16-2 to deny the petition.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are sliding after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted against recommending a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to the general population. What Happened: FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech's supplemental biologics license...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nwahomepage.com

FDA panel advises against booster shot for general public but recommends it for high-risk groups; What’s next with Booster shot?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The Biden administration anticipated starting booster shots for the general public Monday, September 20 but the FDA’s advisory board is advising against it. Right now, the FDA panel is recommending a booster for those who are 65 and older and the high-risk population, like those with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dallas News

Is it OK to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster and a flu shot at the same time?

COVID-19 boosters shots could become more widely available right as doctors recommend that people get their flu shots. That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reviewing and considering authorizing COVID boosters just when the flu season typically starts. An FDA...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy