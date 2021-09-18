The gold standard: Fundraiser set to help Gold Star Children
MAYFIELD — A recently christened nonprofit will be holding a fundraiser later this month to benefit a particular children’s camp this October. Southern Red’s BBW & Catering will be hosting a fundraiser for Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures (WHOA), a four-day camp that teaches Gold Star Children how to hunt, said Micah Seavers, the nonprofit’s president. The breakfast will be from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. on Sept. 25, with all proceeds going to WHOA.www.paducahsun.com
