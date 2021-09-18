Fiscal court moves money to address maintenance fund shortfall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Two more Pennsylvania counties have been approved for federal disaster relief after the remnants of Ida moved through the state, according to Gov. Tom Wolf. President Joe Biden approved federal funding and services for people living in Bedford and Northampton Counties. The funds will come from FEMA. Earlier this month, the White House approved the same disaster funds for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties. “This terrible storm had a significant impact on the entire commonwealth. Thanks to the thorough work of state, federal and local officials to assess damages, more counties are now eligible for much-needed federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said. “As Pennsylvanians continue to recover from the storm’s impact, this financial support will undoubtedly help even more individuals and households.” The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program was also recently approved for all 67 counties. To register for disaster assistance, click here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO