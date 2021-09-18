CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Fiscal court moves money to address maintenance fund shortfall

By JAMES TURNER news@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

Marshall County Fiscal Court pulled money to make up for a deficit in one of their budget line items. The court recently voted to move a total of $45,000 into the account used for maintaining the county’s facilities. Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said much of the county’s aging infrastructure has become a financial drain on the local government.

whopam.com

Todd Fiscal Court buys voting machines, keeps tax rate the same

Todd Fiscal Court accepted a bid Friday morning to purchase new voting machines and approved final reading of an ordinance keeping the property tax rate the same. They will pay Harp Enterprises $169,000 for new machines at all 13 precincts in nine voting locations and the state will reimburse the county for a portion of those costs—though the exact amount of that reimbursement isn’t yet known.
TODD COUNTY, KY
spartaindependent.com

Commissioners support use of funds to address 911 ‘travesty’

The Sussex County Commissioners on Sept. 8 unanimously supported bills in the state assembly and senate to allow counties and municipalities to use funds from the 911 system and Emergency Respond Trust Fund Account to pay for system maintenance. Senate Bill S5041 and Assembly Bill A5962 also would require the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
harrodsburgherald.com

Fiscal Court Approves New Tax Bill

County Clerk Chris Horn presented the tax rates at the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The tax rates are approved by districts’ board of directors. The fiscal court cannot change the rates. Last month, the court approved a rate of 13.0 on real property and...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Fiscal Court Approves $200K COVID Utility Grant

If your utility bills have been piling up, help could soon be on the way. Back in early February, the Christian County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to apply for the Community Development Block Grant for COVID Utility Assistance Program under the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear — hoping to receive $200,000 for public funds that could be used for delinquent payments in water, sewage, natural gas and electricity.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Marshall County, KY
Marshall County, KY
Kentucky Government
Murray Ledger & Times

Fiscal Court approves transfer of park system to City of Murray

MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation will now be entirely controlled by the City of Murray after the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted 4-1 Friday to approve an ownership transfer agreement between the two governments. The Murray City Council voted 10-1 on Thursday to approve the agreement, with Councilman...
MURRAY, KY
Woodward News

House studies district court system funding structure

OKLAHOMA CITY - Reps. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, and Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, held an interim study Tuesday to review funding for the Oklahoma Court System, focusing on district courts. The study was held before the House Judiciary-Civil Committee, which is chaired by Kannady....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Infrastructure
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen city council adopts $268 million budget, addresses street maintenance

After five months of effort and what amounts to days of long, exhausting deliberation, Killeen now has a budget for the coming fiscal year. Passed in a motion of 6 to 1 with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown in opposition, the $268 million budget — the largest in the city’s history — was officially approved Tuesday.
KILLEEN, TX
Infrastructure Construction
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
CBS Philly

President Biden Approves Disaster Funding For Two More Pennsylvania Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Two more Pennsylvania counties have been approved for federal disaster relief after the remnants of Ida moved through the state, according to Gov. Tom Wolf. President Joe Biden approved federal funding and services for people living in Bedford and Northampton Counties. The funds will come from FEMA. Earlier this month, the White House approved the same disaster funds for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties. “This terrible storm had a significant impact on the entire commonwealth. Thanks to the thorough work of state, federal and local officials to assess damages, more counties are now eligible for much-needed federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said. “As Pennsylvanians continue to recover from the storm’s impact, this financial support will undoubtedly help even more individuals and households.” The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program was also recently approved for all 67 counties. To register for disaster assistance, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Paducah Sun

FAA funds first phase of airport layout plan

Federal Aviation Administration money for ongoing upgrades at Kentucky Dam Airport has been released. Aviation consultant Tim Haskell made the announcement at a recent Calvert City Council meeting. This year’s entitlement of $150,000 will pay for an environmental assessment for an airport perimeter fence, the final phase of clearing trees...
CALVERT CITY, KY
Paducah Sun

Griggs won't seek re-election as county clerk

McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs has announced that she will not seek re-election next year and plans to retire at the end of her term in December 2022, following more than 30 years working in the clerk’s office. Griggs, who was first elected as county clerk in 2014, shared her...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Paducah Sun

Commissioners approve bridge replacement

Plans are now in the process to replace another one of Massac County’s bridges. Massac County commissioners, during their meeting this week, approved the engineering contract and money obligation for the replacement of a bridge on Waldo Church Road. County highway engineer Joe Matesevac said the construction will be programmed...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL

