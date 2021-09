It looks like fall has suddenly arrived and Thursday was just one of those exceptional days that one lives through the cold winter and hot summer just to enjoy. As of today, archery deer hunters have only five days before the season arrives and I’ve seen some great photos lately of some big bucks taken on cell phones and deer cameras placed throughout the area. Bucks are moving right now but that will slow down once the hunters are in the woods.

