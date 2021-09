Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will receive the Discovery Tour mode just like the previous two instalments of the series. It will be available next month. The popularity of the Discovery Tour mode in Assassin's Creed: Origins and Odyssey will result in a similar feature being added to the latest installment, Valhalla. A post appeared today on the franchise's official Twitter account, informing that we will be able to get acquainted with the realities of Vikings' life from October 19. Owners of the basic version of the game will receive access to the Discovery Tour for free, but on PC it will also be available on the same day for a fee as a separate title, not requiring the purchase of Valhalla. A standalone version of the tour will also be coming to consoles in the early months of 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO