Culvert is a 3-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. Culvert would make a great addition to a home, and he's sweet and shy at the beginning, but he warms up. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Culvert and other animals available for adoption at the humane society.