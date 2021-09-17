CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My ex is registered the offense happened 2 years ago can he get full custody of his daughter ?

By Asked in Casey, IA
 9 days ago

Sure. Anything is possible in family court. PLEASE DO NOT PRIVATE MESSAGE ME with followup questions. Instead, you may make a comment below, which will be sent to me automatically. If you need an attorney to assist you, please search in your local area, or click the "Find a Lawyer" link at the top of the page. I am active on AVVO and answer questions only as a public service. I am an Attorney-at-Law, licensed to practice law only in the state of Iowa. Unless we have both signed a formal retainer agreement you are not my client, and my discussion of issues does not constitute legal advice.

