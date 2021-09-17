Fastest way to get the Tyrannosaur mount in Final Fantasy XIV

So, you’ve heard of critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Yes, the one with the expanded free trial that lets you play up to level 60 with no restrictions on playtime. Maybe you’ve heard of the game’s huge surge in popularity recently, and are looking to try it out. Or, perhaps, you’ve seen your social media feed flooded by hype for the upcoming expansion, Endwalker, due to the most recent live letter – the regular program Naoki “Yoshi P” Yoshida, the game’s director and producer – hosts to tell players about upcoming changes or features to the game. This weekend featured the much-awaited job and battle system changes, alongside the more detailed look into the two new jobs, the melee DPS Reaper and the healer Sage.
