The nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, center Dereck Lively II, has officially set his commitment date for Monday, September 20. Duke and Kentucky are the clear favorites for the five-star big man, but Penn State has done well hanging around in this one. Micah Shrewsberry and his staff already hold a commitment from fellow Team Final member Jameel Brown, and the Nittany Lions are also the favorite to land another member of Team Final in Otega Oweh (set to announce next Friday), which certainly hasn't hurt them in their pursuit of Lively.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO