Nominations sought for the 2022 Heart of the Community Awards. Deadline is Oct. 22.

Media release: Nominations are being accepted for the annual program that honors individuals who have worked tirelessly to improve the community through volunteerism. The Heart of the Community Foundation, Inc. and its Board of Governors are accepting nominations of potential recipients for the 36th anniversary of the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy