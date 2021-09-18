Nominations sought for the 2022 Heart of the Community Awards. Deadline is Oct. 22.

Disability:IN Uinta County invites the community to submit nominations for 2021 Employer of the Year and Employee of the Year for the October Awards Celebration. Over the last 23 years, the Disability:IN Uinta County has facilitated an awards event, the premier showcase of our community’s best disability-friendly businesses, recognition of employees with disabilities, and their demonstration of exceptional work ethic. This year is no exception. Disability:IN Uinta County will be hosting an awards celebration in Evanston on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a celebration in Bridger Valley on Thursday, Oct. 21.

UINTA COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO