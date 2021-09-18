I am leaving my company in CA 9 days or less before my 2 yr anniversary.

Is it reasonable for my company to expect me to repay 50% of my relocation expenses? The contract states I would be responsible if I leave in less than 2 yrs, yet says nothing about when repayment would be due. I've been an outstanding employee with top reviews and bonuses...and if I stayed an extra 18 days (instead of the 9 being disputed, they would owe me an additional 20k in equity vesting then on top of the extra salary! I feel like they're being petty or can't math. What should I do?