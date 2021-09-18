CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

I am leaving my company in CA 9 days or less before my 2 yr anniversary.

By Asked in San Francisco, CA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Is it reasonable for my company to expect me to repay 50% of my relocation expenses? The contract states I would be responsible if I leave in less than 2 yrs, yet says nothing about when repayment would be due. I've been an outstanding employee with top reviews and bonuses...and if I stayed an extra 18 days (instead of the 9 being disputed, they would owe me an additional 20k in equity vesting then on top of the extra salary! I feel like they're being petty or can't math. What should I do?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
The Independent

Bank and community raise $71,000 for elderly man who accidentally paid wrong person

An 88-year-old great-grandfather no longer faces the prospect of losing his home, after his community and a bank came together to raise $71,400 (£37,900) after he mistakenly transferred his funds to the wrong person.Gordon Layton, from Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, had been trying to transfer the large sum of money to pay for a house that had been moved onto a block of land that he owned.By accident, Mr Layton moved the funds from his ING bank account to the wrong ANZ account on 14 June.Within hours of the transaction Mr Layton and his daughter, Jacqui Morrison-White, realised the error...
ACCIDENTS
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Latest: WHO endorses antibody treatment for some people

LONDON — The World Health Organization is recommending a pricey antibody treatment for certain coronavirus patients in the latest update to its guidelines for treating people with COVID-19.The new guidelines, published Friday in the journal BMJ, say the two antibodies - casirivimab and imdevimab = made by Regeneron should be given to people infected with COVID-19 who are at highest risk of hospitalization and to people whose own immune systems have not mounted a response. The U.N. health agency said the new advice was based on evidence from experimental trials, including a British-run study that is the world’s largest for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Is the delta coronavirus variant worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids? Experts say there’s no strong evidence that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it’s more contagious. Delta’s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a […]
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy