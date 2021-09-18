CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Half inch of rain so far with at least another inch on the way through tonight.

Cover picture for the articleHalf inch of rain through 2 p.m. Saturday, heavier rain on the way. This Afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

