Obituaries: Mrs. Amanda Paige “Mandy” Eaves, Mr. Carl Joe (Joey) Gilmore Jr., Karen Patricia “Kay” Miles, Richard “Ricky” Allen Rhinehart Jr., Mr. David M. Sporman, Mr. James (Jimmy) Patrick Young Jr.
Mrs. Amanda Paige “Mandy” Eaves, age 44, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. Eaves was born in Rome, GA on August 29, 1977, daughter of the former Janis Lumpkin and the late Danny Collins. She was a 1995 graduate of Pepperell High School and was currently enrolled at Georgia Northwestern Technical College pursuing a career as a phlebotomist. Mandy was a substitute teacher in the Floyd County School System. She was a member of We the Church.hometownheadlines.com
