Atlanta, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: High school football scores. Rome Braves fall 7-1 to Crawdads. Atlanta Braves fall 6-5 in 11 innings. Berry faces no. 2 team in the nation today; Shorter also on the road. Falcons at Bucs on Sunday.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOL. Scores:. South Paulding 34, Rome 32. Darlington 28, Heritage 7. Pepperell 24, Temple 20.

