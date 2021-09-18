CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Campaign Watch: NAACP meeting the candidates night set for Tuesday; League of Women Voters offers candidate forums (by Zoom) for Rome City Commission, School Board and Cave Spring City Council

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday: NAACP’s Rome Branch sponsors meet the candidates (via Zoom) for Rome City Commission beginning at 5:30 p.m. The League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting active informed participation of citizens in their government. To that aim, the public is invited to view candidate forums for the following Nov. 2 general election seats Ward 2 Rome City Commission, Rome City Board of Education, and Cave Spring City Council Posts 3, 4, and 5. Forums will be hosted via Zoom webinar and/or the League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County Facebook account.

