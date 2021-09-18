Lansing and Calumet City support $15.6 million levee restoration project to protect against future flooding
Project would require both municipalities to reach real estate easement agreements with some residents and businesses along Little Calumet River. LANSING, Ill. (September 17, 2021) – Almost exactly thirteen years ago, Lansing was in the midst of a massive flooding event, one unlike the town had seen in the decade prior. According to the United States Geological Survey, the remnant of Hurricane Ike — which had pounded the coasts of Texas and Louisiana days before — joined with Tropical Storm Lowell — which had left many homeless in western Mexico — and dumped roughly nine inches of water on Lansing and the surrounding area.thelansingjournal.com
