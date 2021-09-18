Terps Stay Perfect, Rally For Win At Illinois, 20-17
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Down 17-10 with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Maryland rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over Illinois to stay perfect at 3-0. The Terps scored twice in the final 2:13 to continue its best start to a season since 2016 when they started 4-0. Joseph Petrino kicked his first-ever game-winning field goal as his 32-yard field goal gave the Terps the conference road win. It was Maryland's first walk-off win since Dan Ennis' game-winner against Clemson in 2006.umterps.com
