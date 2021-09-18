Broncos Gameday: Players to watch, keys to the game and more for Oklahoma State at Boise State

Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Jake King/Idaho Press

BOISE - The Boise State football team will host Oklahoma State in one of the most anticipated games in the history of the famed blue turf Saturday night at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

It's the first time in Boise State history a Big 12 team has come to play in Boise in the regular season.

This post will be updated before, during and after Saturday's game, so check back often for the latest from Albertsons Stadium.

For now, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...

THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE

TURNOVER BATTLE: Boise State has a plus-6 turnover margin through two games, which is tied for third-best in the country. The Broncos are top 10 nationally in both interceptions with five and fumble recoveries with three. The eight turnovers on defense is tied for second nationally. Winning the turnover battle is always big, but taking care of the ball and creating a few takeaways would be huge in a game of this magnitude.

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Broncos had two punts blocked that both led to touchdowns in the 2018 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. One was returned for a touchdown while the other led to a TD just a few plays later. A clean game on special teams will be imperative against the Cowboys this time around, and the Broncos could use another big play like the 81-yard punt return touchdown they got from Stefan Cobbs last week against UTEP.

RUNNING GAME: Boise State’s leading rusher through two games is walk-on Tyler Crowe with 45 yards on seven carries. The Broncos have yet to get much of anything going in the ground game and rank No. 125 of 130 teams with an average of just 70.2 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma State ranks No. 112 at just 95.0 yards per game. Running the ball will be a huge key in this game. Whoever does it better likely will win.

OKLAHOMA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

3 • Spencer Sanders • QB

The three-year starter was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and last year was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick and the MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl. He missed the season opener due to COVID-19 but returned last week.

1 • Tay Martin • WR

The Washington State transfer joined the Cowboys prior to the 2020 season and elected to use the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to return this year. The big-play threat has 18 career touchdowns, but he has been battling an ankle injury and is questionable to play.

20 • Malcolm Rodriguez • LB

A former safety, Rodriguez has become a star at linebacker. He’s one of six ‘super seniors’ on the Oklahoma State roster. He’s the most experienced of anybody on the Cowboys’ defense and is their best player. He leads the team in tackles.

BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB

Holani didn’t play against UCF due to an injury and then had just five carries for 22 yards against UTEP. Boise State’s ground game is really struggling, mostly because he’s yet to play much. Holani was eased into action against UTEP and should play a much bigger role against Oklahoma State. The Broncos need him to be his old self.

23 • SEYI OLADIPO • DB

The true freshman was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week after recording the first two interceptions of his career against UTEP last week. He graduated high school early and enrolled at Boise State in time for spring practices, and he’s earned strong praise from coaches and teammates ever since. He’s got a chance to be a star.

6 • CT THOMAS • WR

The dynamic, speedy, shifty Thomas has just two catches for 16 yards and no rushing attempts through two games. The ‘super senior’ is one of Boise State’s most talented offensive players but has yet to make much of an impact. With Stefan Cobbs questionable, he’ll likely see action at punt return. More production from Thomas would be big.

STATS AND FACTS

• Oklahoma State will be just the second Big 12 team to ever play the Broncos in Boise, but the first in the regular season. Iowa State played the Broncos in the 2002 Humanitarian Bowl in Boise.

• The combined records of Boise State’s 12 opponents in 2021 is 22-4, the best winning percentage (.846) of any FBS school’s schedule .

• Boise State is 15-20 all-time against ranked teams, including a 5-4 mark when playing in Boise. The Broncos have lost three straight to ranked teams.

• The Broncos have won 122 straight home games when leading after three quarters.

• Boise State is 29-2 in nonconference home games since 2006.

PREDICTION

Oklahoma State has looked pretty average through two games. Boise State has looked pretty darn good despite the collapse in Orlando. A sellout crowd figures to make for a special atmopshere, and I like the Broncos to win.

Boise State 35, Oklahoma State 27

-B.J. Rains