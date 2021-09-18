ARC applauds direct support staff during recognition week
PLATTSBURGH — Direct support professionals (DSPs) are the backbone of the Advocacy and Resource Center, Executive Director Robin Pierce says. In acknowledgment of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, celebrated this past week, Pierce first pointed to how, in regular times, these employees are hardworking, dedicated and compassionate people who are essential to the individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) they support.www.pressrepublican.com
