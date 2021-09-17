Audrey Rose Plum

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAudrey Rose Plum, age 94, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at 1:43 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Elmo, Illinois with a one-hour viewing prior the service. PeeWee Denton will be officiating. Burial will be at Sidener Cemetery in rural St. Elmo, Illinois. Memorials may go to Sidener Cemetery or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

