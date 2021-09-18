CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters as violence flares in Melbourne and Sydney

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty2rn_0c08h8SF00

More than 260 people have been arrested in Melbourne and Sydney as police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters.

Violence broke out as 700 people gathered in Melbourne despite some 2,000 officers securing the city centre with checkpoints, barricades and the suspension of all public transport.

Stones, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the trouble flared yesterday in the city’s Richmond and Hawthorn neighbourhoods.

Victoria Police said six officers required hospital treatment following the attacks.

“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” said commander Mark Galliott.

It followed a 4,000-strong protest in August which officials had described as the most violent in the city for 20 years.

In Sydney , riot squad officers, highway patrol, detectives and general duties police were also deployed to the streets as around 300 people gathered to protest against the ongoing coronavirus measures there.

Elsewhere in Australia , a demonstration was also held in Brisbane , despite the fact that the city is not in lockdown.

It comes as the country continues to grapple with an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 which has seen Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra placed in strict lockdown for weeks.

Most of the restrictions are to remain in place until at least 70 per cent of those aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, which is likely to be late October or early November.

A high rate of compliance with public health orders has helped Australia keep the number of infections relatively low, with just under 85,000 cases and 1,145 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

But opposition has been growing as lockdowns continue to impinge on people’s personal freedoms.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
WORLD
New York Post

Man charged in $116M heroin bust in Australia

A Sydney man has been busted in connection with a $116 million heroin bust in Australia — the country’s largest in nearly two decades, authorities said. The arrest is the culmination of a months long investigation which began in December when Australian Border Force officers found about 750-pounds of heroin squirreled away inside industrial equipment imported from Malaysia, police said in a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victoria Police#Australian
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
The Independent

PM Morrison says Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters should be 'ashamed' for actions at war memorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it  was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
104.1 WIKY

Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek police fired tear gas and water canon on Saturday to break up a demonstration of thousands of people protesting against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Authorities said protesters hurled flares at police in Greece’s second-biggest city of Thessaloniki, who blocked them from trying to reach the area where...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Mother Tries To Strangle 1-Year-Old Baby In Hospital; CCTV Footage Saves Child

In a shocking incident, a woman was caught on camera trying to strangle her 1-year-old child inside a hospital. Her bid was foiled when the medical staff, who saw the CCTV footage of the incident, rushed to the baby's help. Police said the 1-year-old child was admitted to a hospital...
WORLD
Daily Mail

CCTV shows last sighting of mother and father at Glasgow Airport with their two-year-old daughter 'who they abducted from the care of her grandmother before flying to Spain'

A manhunt is underway for a mother and father suspected of abducting their two-year-old daughter and taking her to Spain as detectives say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the child's welfare. Kelly Gibson, 35, and Lee Rogers, 39, are believed to have boarded a flight from Glasgow to Alicante...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: Venice Family Threatened With Violence By Man Allegedly Living In Encampment Across From Their Home

VENICE (CBSLA) – Some Venice residents are complaining that the boardwalk cleanup, showcased by city leaders as a response to the sometimes dangerous homeless encampments, has simply lead to the camps and the people who live in them moving. One family’s doorbell camera captured footage of a violent threat from a man allegedly living in a homeless encampment across the street from their home. “I will kill your husband,” a man can be seen saying in the video. The family is now too worried to share their identities and say they are desperate for help. “There are drug addicts and there’s gang activity, there’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Driver Rapes Minor Runaway Girl On The Pretext Of Giving Her Work

A 32-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl he picked up from outside a railway station in New Delhi, India. The girl had eloped with her boyfriend, who is also a minor, to New Delhi in order to secretly get married. The duo had reached the nation’s capital from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, and was in search of work.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy