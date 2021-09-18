CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman claims to have given ride to boyfriend of missing Gabby Petito

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI/KXPI) – Authorities have been getting more tips from the public concerning the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Petito’s last known contact was reportedly in Grand Teton National Park north of Jackson, Wyoming. She was on a leg of her camping excursion with her fiance’ Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie later showed up at their home in Florida with the white transit van they had been using on their trip.

