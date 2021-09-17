NEN Keys to the Game: Dolphins at Patriots

I thought that Mac [Jones, the rookie quarterback,] looked good for what we were expecting on Sunday. Obviously, there will be mistakes for him as we go along, but the system and his teammates should help to mitigate those. That said, he is going to need help from the playmakers on this team. Jonnu Smith and Damien Harris showed up nicely, but made mistakes, too. That Miami Dolphins defense was a tough first start for Mac and rest of the team. Who do you see being the teammates to step up and take the reins in the coming week to help with Mac's progression and get the team on the right track? Who will be the pass catchers to create the separation and win the battles that Mac will need won to push the ball downfield? - Nathan Ellsworth.

