It’s getting harder and harder to not draw comparisons between Tom Brady and Mac Jones. Even following a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. No, that doesn’t mean we are suggesting he will have a Brady-like career. No quarterback is on that pace yet, let alone one coming off his first career start. However, some of the things that have made Brady great (poise in the pocket, protecting of the football, and unflappable accountability) are very apparent early on when Jones is on the field and in front of reporters.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO