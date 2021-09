On Saturday, the Lady Tigers secured the Sagamore Conference win once again! It was a windy day at Crawfordsville Country Club but the Tigers were able to focus and push themselves. Four members made it on First Team All- Conference, Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Ella Taylor, and Kate Williams, and Brooke Reeves recieved Second Team All-Conference. The Tigers will be playing a match mid-week gearing up for Sectionals on Saturday.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO